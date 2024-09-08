Certuity LLC Sells 862 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $314.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

