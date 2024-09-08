CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$165.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGI

CGI Trading Up 0.2 %

CGI Company Profile

TSE GIB.A opened at C$152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$146.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.84. CGI has a twelve month low of C$129.00 and a twelve month high of C$160.40.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.