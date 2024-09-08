Chartist Inc. CA Acquires Shares of 6,246 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,191. The firm has a market cap of $983.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

