Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.