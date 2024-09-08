Chris Bulman Inc Buys Shares of 15,272 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,423 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

