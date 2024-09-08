Chris Bulman Inc Invests $238,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

