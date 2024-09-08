Chris Bulman Inc Invests $3.16 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 2.2% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,517,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after buying an additional 570,901 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 553,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,164 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

