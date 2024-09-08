Chris Bulman Inc Invests $456,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 133,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,744 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

