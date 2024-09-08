Chris Bulman Inc Invests $711,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

