Chris Bulman Inc Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.8% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.59% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 636,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of IJAN opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

