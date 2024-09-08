Chris Bulman Inc Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $292.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $308.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

