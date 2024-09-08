Chris Bulman Inc Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% during the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 43.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

