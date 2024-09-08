Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

