Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,581 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $136.68 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

