Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares to Split on Thursday, September 12th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $781.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $756.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.52. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $812.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

