Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 645,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 584,846 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. 21,040,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

