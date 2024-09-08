ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.68. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 36,161 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

