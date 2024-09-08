Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of CLOU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 315,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

