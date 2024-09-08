Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267. The stock has a market cap of $240.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

