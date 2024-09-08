Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

