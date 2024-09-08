Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. 1,014,711 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

