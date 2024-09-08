Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,418. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

