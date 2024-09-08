Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.