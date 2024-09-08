Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.06.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
