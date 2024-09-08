Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UTF opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $25.50.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.