Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $50.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after buying an additional 821,541 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 128,003 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

