Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI opened at $139.71 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,973,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.