Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

