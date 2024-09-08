Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

