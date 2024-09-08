Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Community Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Community Investors Bancorp
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.