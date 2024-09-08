Concordium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $318,632.61 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Concordium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $27.32 million and $318,632.61 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,446,731,783 coins and its circulating supply is 9,897,322,056 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

