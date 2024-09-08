Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $119,394,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

