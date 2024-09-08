Contrasting OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $235.11 million 2.41 -$29.80 million ($0.18) -83.22 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 2 2 0 2.50 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OneSpan and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan 6.60% 18.69% 11.29% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03%

Volatility and Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneSpan beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

