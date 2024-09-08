Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.