Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

