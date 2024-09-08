Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.17 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554 in the last 90 days. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

