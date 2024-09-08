Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.81 Million Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.48% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 428.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $456.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

