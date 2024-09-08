Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BASE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Couchbase by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.