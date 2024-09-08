Counterweight Ventures LLC Acquires 2,712 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.19 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

