Counterweight Ventures LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $240.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.26. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $252.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

