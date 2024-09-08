Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

