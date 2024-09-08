Counterweight Ventures LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

