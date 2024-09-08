Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 5,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of -0.35.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

