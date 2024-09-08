Cross Staff Investments Inc Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total value of $50,607,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,929,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total value of $50,607,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,929,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.26 and its 200 day moving average is $459.65.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

