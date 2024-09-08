Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 323,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 112.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 115,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CL opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.