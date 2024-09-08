Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Custom Index Systems LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

