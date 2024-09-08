Custom Index Systems LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.