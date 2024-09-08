Custom Index Systems LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $702.80 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.28.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

