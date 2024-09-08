Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases 1,381 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 53,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $62.04 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.