Custom Index Systems LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

