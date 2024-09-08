Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.23 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

