Custom Index Systems LLC Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Custom Index Systems LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.